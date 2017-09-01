AAU Track Team Roanoke Tiger shares summer experience

Arianna Simon, daughter of De’andra and Eric Simon, had a good summer while completing the 9-10 year-old age group with the Roanoke Valley Tigers Track and Field Team. She placed 2nd in the 200m in Richmond, VA as well as in the 100m in Atlanta, GA; where she also won the 4×1 relay; placed 5th in 100m and 2nd in the High Jump.

In Greensboro, NC she placed 3rd in 100m and 200m; in Charlotte, NC, placed 3rd in 200m and 100m and won the Long Jump.

On a 2nd trip to Richmond, VA, she placed 3rd in 100m, won the Long Jump, 2nd in 200m; and later in Lynchburg, VA, she placed 2nd in 100m, won the 200m and 4 x 4 relays, and 2nd in the 4×1 relay.

Arianna is the granddaughter of Kimberly Tyler, Gary and Kathy Simon; great-granddaughter of Teeny Pleasant of Louisa County, VA, Lloyd and the late Emma Martain; (deceased grandparents, Pecola H. Smith, Eugene and Ethel Simon). She is the niece of VicKesheia, Eugene and Gary Smith, Taylor Robinson, Shawa Collins.

Arianna attends Loudon Avenue Christian Church under Pastor Anthony Holmes, and is a proud member of the Continental Angels, Donna Lee, local chapter president.