Jazz Brunch, an afternoon delight

by S. Rotan Hale

Take a classy upscale venue, mix a dose of cordial fellowship, add a delightful buffet (with a well-balanced assortment of culinary delights), throw in the perfect music and a great cause and what you have is Harrison Museum’s annual Sunday Jazz Brunch.

Aah, dinning at Hotel Roanoke never felt so good for those who gathered Sunday, Sept. 10. for this affair–now in its seventh year.

The afternoon soiree serves as the official lead-in for the Henry Street Heritage Festival that typically kicks-off on the following weekend at Elmwood Park downtown.

Vibe 100 on-air personality Kianna Price Wade, with her upbeat flair, kept the proceeding lively as the function flowed seamlessly from beginning to end.

Musical ensembles have been known to make or break an affair. However this year’s entertainment was Apple Butter Soul, a quintet that truly understood the appropriate dynamics and provided the perfect accompaniment for the occasion.

An interesting painting, Window in My Bedroom by abstract impressionist Feruk was offered at one of two auctions held as part of the festivities.

After a mild bidding session, Chuck Baker walked away with the painting that was valued at $700 and donated by Francois Clayton of Gallery Francois.

Other items offered through a silent auction proved to be more affordable and therefore tempted a greater portion of those in attendance.

The daily operations of Harrison Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) depend a great deal on the assistance of volunteers. During his comments, museum president, Charles Price had nothing but high praises for the many who have donated their services over the years.

“None of this would be happening if it were not for all the volunteers working not only with the Henry Street Festival but those who come in every day at the museum,” said Price. “If it wasn’t for them and various committees we wouldn’t be able to keep the doors open.

Additionally Price spoke highly of the board of directors as being actually a “working board which means you actually have to work instead of just voting yes or no on issues critical to the museum.”

Price also referenced this year’s festival, announcing several new attractions as African drummers and dancers; the return of the dessert contest and “Roanoke Spotlight”–a new segment highlighting different organizations and/or individuals who are doing great things in and around the area.

All things considered, the Sunday Jazz Bunch, for years now, has maintained its appeal and continues to attract the many enthusiasts who thoroughly enjoy this jazzy afternoon affair.