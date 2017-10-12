Roanoke Deltas host Virginia Fall State Meeting

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted the South Atlantic Region’s Virginia Fall State Meeting on Friday and Saturday, October 6-7, at William Fleming High School with over 400 Delta sorority sisters in attendance. Members and regional representatives came from as far away as Accomack, Virginia, North and South Carolina.

The “Roanoke Welcomes You Dinner” was held in Fleming’s Auxiliary Gymnasium with a jazz combo providing easy listening music after which several energetic Deltas played music and shared line-dancing skills.

Other events included: the Chapter Presidents Meeting and Reception were held in the cafeteria on Friday night. Several other special committee meetings held on Friday evening; the Opening Session was held in the auditorium with Roanoke Chapter President, Monica Callaway, Co-chairs, Helen Dean and Cheryl Gray giving the Greetings / Welcome to Roanoke; the (Star City of the South) Regional Director, Juanita Massenburg and Regional Representative, Sierra Cunningham gave an update on the “State of the Region.”

Scholarship donations for 2017 totaled $1,432,534.00 and 847 Delta sisters reclaimed with the theme, “Serving with Purpose and Dedication and Keeping It Sensational.”

Local chapter member and director at the Rescue Mission, Helen Ferguson, explained the Public Service Regional Initiative. Donations would be given to the Rescue Mission Ministries which provides food, lodging and support to men, women and children.

A panel of five sorority sisters defined and discussed the problem of “Hazing” in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority chapters. A lengthy discussion was held on how to eradicate this form of bullying. There are 44 states with hazing laws. Hazing can be a criminal offense and the consequences are covered in the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s 2017 Code of Conduct.

Workshop Sessions topics included: “Identity Theft Scams,” “Get Your Money Straight,” “The ABC’s and 1,2,3’s of Running for Office,” “Effective Program Planning and Development,” Risk Management,” Scholarships and Standards,” “Technology” and “Sisters Taking Action.”

Delegate Sam Rasoul was present for both “Social Action” workshop sessions to discuss the Virginia Legislative system. Presenters at the “Social Action” workshop, also, discussed the sorority’s history of political involvement and awareness.

Roanoke Chapter President Monica Callaway received the Chapter Certificate for hosting the Fall State Meeting. Gifts were given to Regional Director Juanita Massenburg, Regional Representative, Sierra Cunningham and to Site Manager, Gloria Randolph-King who received her bouquet for also serving as one of the first State Coordinators for the South Atlantic Region. Helen Ferguson, director of the Rescue Mission, received the donation box.

Helen Dean and Cheryl Gray were co-chairs for the marvelous event. Gloria Randolph-King served as site manager.