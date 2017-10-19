AKA Library Donation

The Beta Chi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., donated Priceless Pearls: Dimensions of Sisterhood and Service to the Gainsboro Branch of the Roanoke City Library on October 12. This is the latest edition of the history of the international sorority founded in 1908 and authored by sorority members, Earnestine Green McNealy, authors it. The illustrated and comprehensive history book will be housed in the Virginia Y. Lee African American History collection at the Gainsboro Branch.

Roanoke City Libraries, director Sheila Umberger, received the book from chapter president, Pamela Edwards. Also in attendance was sorority member, Carla Lewis, the long time Gainsboro Branch Manager, prior to her retirement after 36 years with Roanoke Libraries.

Both Umberger and Lewis expressed appreciation for the addition to the reference materials at the branch located in historic Gainsboro.