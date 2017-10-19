Local Chapter Omnia Bona hosts Conclave

The members of the Roanoke Chapter of Omnia Bona Club, Inc. ended their year on an eventful note as they hosted the 53rd Conclave at Holiday Inn Airport in June. The weekend was a tremendous success evidenced by the accolades and words of gratitude shared by visiting members and other guest in attendance. Especially rewarding was the collaboration with members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. on their fun-filled “Night at the Races.” This was really a living reflection of the theme, “Hidden Treasures of Sisterhood.”

The weekend of activities included a meet and greet on Friday evening, followed by a productive business session on Saturday, the fun activity at the races on Saturday evening and concluded with a Hidden Treasures Inspirational breakfast on Sunday morning. The featured “Hidden Treasures” on Sunday morning included 3 teens that entertained and inspired the audience far beyond expectations. Tiana Keeling rendered a lovely flute solo, Lelia Bryant presented a beautiful vocal solo and Rekiecia Rogers delivered her interpretation of our theme that resulted in a standing ovation.

During the Sunday morning session two scholarships awarded. The Jean Curtis National scholarship was awarded to Jasmin Kelso, daughter of Tracy Kelso and granddaughter of Jim and Valerie Kelso. Jasmin is attending Liberty University. The Jean Nicholas local scholarship was presented to Kenai Hunt, daughter of Dawn Hunt and granddaughter of Carolyn Sue Campbell. Kenai is attending Radford University.

Although much energy was spent on planning for the conclave, other community concerns included remembering a family of four small boys and a single mother at Thanksgiving and Christmas and donating special needs to the residence of Ram House.

Andrea Thompson, conclave chair; Valerie Kelso is chapter president.