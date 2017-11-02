Salem man wins big in VA Lottery Summer Corvette Giveaway

Thanks to the Virginia Lottery and a little luck a Salem man is the proud owner of a new Corvette. On Sunday, October 29 at the Martinsville Speedway 70th anniversary, Ronald Jackson of Salem, was the lucky winner the car.

Many people enjoy the thrill of simply buying lottery tickets and anticipating the outcome of winning, however when Jackson bought a ticket, he entered a contest to win a car. Like thousands of others, he didn’t expect to be chosen as one of three finalists with the chance to experience the weekend of a lifetime.

The weekend that Virginia Lottery provided for the three contestants who had the chance to win the car was a NASCAR Fan’s Ultimate Dream. They were able to attend the official drivers meeting, which fans have to pay hundreds of dollars for. Also they met and were escorted around by famous NASCAR driver, Hermie Sadler, and finished off the day with the chance to

win a car.

The Martinsville Fall Race will be a memory cherished forever for Ronnie and his nephew Jordan Bell who was invited to join him for the experience.

“When he won, we both almost fainted. I’m glad he won, if anybody deserves it, he does,” Jordan commented.

Kyle Busch won the race, a thriller that came down to the last seconds when he edged out Martin Truex, Jr.

Popular race car driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr, drove in one of his last races and took the time to meet and autograph Jackson’s All Access Pass. All of this was just the ingredients to an exciting weekend.

What else could you ask for? When Jackson purchased the five-dollar lottery ticket, he didn’t expect to get the experience of a lifetime and he couldn’t be more grateful.

“This is fantastic, great, overwhelming, I want to cry, want to get in it and drive to California,” Jackson said when asked how he felt about winning the car. Meanwhile he is counting down the days until he gets to go pick up his new Corvette.