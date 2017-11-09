Mayor Lea recognizes organizers of local HBCU Week

Mayor Sherman P. Lea, Sr. recognizes the efforts of 3 individuals, Sharon Hicks, Paula Page Johnson, Kit Kelso of CEO & Co., and one organization, Alpha Kappa Lambda Chapter, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. This team organized the first Historically Black Colleges & University (HBCU) week November 5 – 12. The week concludes on Saturday, Nov. 12, with the CIAA Football Championship Game in Salem, VA. HBCU week recognizes the rich heritage, cordiality, comradely and their contribution fabric of our society.

Activities included: a Jazz Bunch, Virginia State University Gospel Chorale, social events such as a Greek Mix & Mingle, after work Brewery Bash, and tailgating.

The vision of Sharon Hicks, Co. CEO, was vision was to create “A Week in the City of Roanoke to inform, educate and expose residents and visitors to the contributions of HBCUs to our nation, state and city.”

Alpha Kappa Lambda, Chapter Alpha Phi Alpha joined CEO & Co. in response to National President Everett B. Ward, Ph.D. “ONWARD HBCUs Initiative” designed to support and strengthen HBCUs and their students by enhancing their access to education, securing human and financial assets and advocating the importance of HBCUs to our nation.