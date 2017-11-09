CIAA Southern and Northern Division winners battle for Championship Title in Salem

Salem, VA – On Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 pm the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) 2017 Football Championship game will kick off at Salem Stadium. The Broncos of Fayetteville State University, the conference’s Southern Division Champions, will face the Trojans of Virginia State University, Northern Division Champions.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com and typing CIAA Football Championship in the search bar. Prices start at $15 for general admission with special rates available for students and youth ages 6 to 14. Admission for children ages 5 and under is free. On game day, attendees who present five non-perishable food items will receive $5.00 off their general admission or reserved seating ticket.

Prior to kickoff, the conference will host a Fan Zone, (11 am to 3 pm) with giveaways from corporate sponsors and the CIAA, contests for prizes, interactive activities, food tastings, appearances from the cheerleading squads and drumlines of the competing schools, and more.

“As we continue celebrating the 125th anniversary of Black College Football, our conference looks forward to once again hosting the annual football championship game in Salem, Virginia,” said Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “We invite our students, alumni, and fans, as well as the Roanoke County community, to join us for a college football experience like none other–complete with fun for the family at our Fan Zone and on the gridiron.“

Parking and tailgating are free, and fans are welcome to begin tailgating at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.

A Coca-Cola/Food Lion Tailgate Cook-Off Competition will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Salem Stadium. Winners will be determined for the following categories: Best Chicken, Best Burger, Best Rib and Cook-Off Tailgater of the Year (Grand prize winner). Category winners will receive prize packs including a handheld grill and the Grand Prize winner will receive a $250 Food Lion gift card, Coca Cola stainless steel tailgate cooler and other prizes. Visit goo.gl/ZrWwu9 (case sensitive) to sign-up. Registration is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have an opportunity to win a Toyota valued up to $40,000 during this year’s football championship. Sign-up for the Toyota Football Toss to take place at the Fan Zone. Contest rules and details can be found at goo.gl/Sf3yDM (case sensitive).

Fans who are unable to attend the Football Championship can tune in nationally to catch all the game day action via ASPiRE TV. Check your local cable listings for availability.

For more information about the 2017 CIAA Football Championship please visit, TheCIAA.com/championships/football.

During the championship weekend, the CIAA will host an Education Day for over 280 middle and high school students. Also, coaches and players from both FSU and VSU will volunteer at local elementary schools. These events are part of the #CIAASupports initiative, an ongoing demonstration of the conference’s commitment to community service, and are closed to the public.