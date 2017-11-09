Annual Life Membership Fundraiser Luncheon

The Roanoke Branch NAACP invites you to come join in its 67th Life Membership Freedom Fundraiser Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood, located at 4468 Starkey Rd.

This year’s theme is “Social Justice-If Not Now, When?” with Dr. Jeff May, Jr., national motivational speaker and consultant who leaves an impact on the innumerable lives he encounters as the distinguished guest speaker. Jeff acknowledges that the change he wanted to see in the world and in others started with a change within himself. He has also had the awesome privilege of presenting a wide range of workshops, seminars and key-note addresses to audiences throughout the country and is highly requested by countless school districts, higher education institutions, churches and various community organizations.

May has crafted programs and workshops that have impacted and changed the lives of many and he is still continuing his mission and efforts to uplift and empower. His passion and genuine approach allows his message of hope and encouragement to permeate even the toughest of emotional and social exteriors. He has worked within the Roanoke City Public School System in the role of Student Mentor and Coach as well as director for the Westside 21st Century Community Learning Center where he established the only Elementary School Debate Teams in Virginia. He also coached and advised competitive Step Teams and Debate Teams for elementary, middle and high school students. He also served as advisor of the Westside Boys To Men Program that provides male development training for at risk young men ages 5 to 11 years old.

In April of 2013, his Westside Debaters were named the recipients of the 2013 National MAGNA Award. The award recognizes school districts around the country for outstanding programs that advance student learning and encourage community involvement in schools. He was also awarded the 2015 SCLC Drum Major For Justice Award as well as The NAACP Impactors of Excellence Award and was honored as the 2014 C.C Williams Award Recipient for Service by the Roanoke Urban Professionals League and the 2014 “Motivating Our Youth” award winner for Total Action for Progress. He recently served as the Director of The Young Adult Life Enhancement Program for TAP (Total Action for Progress) in conjunction with The U.S. Department of Labor. The program provides court involved youth ages 14-24 with mentoring, life skills training, reintegration services, trade skill certifications as well as a second chance as they triumphantly become “cycle breakers.”

For 5 years listeners could also hear Jeff on VIBE 100.1 & 97.7 FM in the cities of Lynchburg, Roanoke and across the entire New River Valley of Virginia. He currently serves as Youth Development Director for The Cumberland County School District in Fayetteville, NC a district that serves nearly 55,000 students. His aim is to save, redirect and inspire one child at a time. He is also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the first inter-collegiate fraternity for African-American males.

Tickets for the event (at $40. per) will be available at the Roanoke Tribune and WTOY, with tables of 10 also available.

For more information contact Freedom Fund Chair, Mrs. Cleo Sims at 540-353-21590.