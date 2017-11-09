It is a homecoming of sorts for Taisha Steele. She may be the new director of school counseling, but she has long ties to Roanoke and Roanoke City Public Schools.

Steele grew up in Roanoke and is a proud graduate of William Fleming High School. She pursued college degrees at James Madison University, Radford University, and Virginia Tech before returning to the StarCity.

“Roanoke will always be home and I am honored to work for the school system that gave me the tools to be successful,” said Steele.

It is now her mission to help students become successful. As the director of school counseling, Ms. Steele is passionate about career awareness and encouraging participation in Dual Enrollment/Advanced Placement Courses. She is a big supporter of the Community College Access Program. It allows graduating seniors of Roanoke City Public Schools to attend Virginia Western Community College tuition-free for two years. “I want all students to have a plan for life after school. I tell my counselors that if we get our students to graduation, we have done our job. But we haven’t completed the mission,” said Steele.