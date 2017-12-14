Altruist Club announces Debutante Ball 2017

The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center will come alive at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, when eight young women are presented to society as participants in the 2017 Debutante Ball and The Altruist Club of Roanoke celebrates 64 years of presenting the ball!

This year’s participants are:

Jayda N. Brown, daughter of Derek and Tracy Brown of Roanoke and a senior at William Fleming High School. Her escort is Dorien Brown, a sophomore at William Fleming. Brown is sponsored by ColorsVA Publications. Lisa Turner-Cox is her lady-in-waiting.

Debby S. Diaz, daughter of Odilia Diaz of Roanoke and a senior at William Fleming. Her escort is Jayvon Jones, also a William Fleming senior. Diaz is sponsored by Luis Rivera. Her lady-in-waiting is India Miller.

Majesty L. Jones, daughter of Leonard III and Verna-Hoapili-Jones of Roanoke, also a senior at William Fleming. Andre L. Pullen, a senior at Fleming, is her escort. Crystal Terry will serve as her lady-in-waiting. Jones is sponsored by CreationsbyCheryl-Cheryl “Renee” Ferguson.

Qu’Daja N. Manns, is the granddaughter of Mary Alice French of Roanoke and a senior at William Fleming. Jai’Chaun Paige, also a senior at Fleming, is her escort; Pandora Lewis is her lady in waiting. She is sponsored by Small Steps Learning Academy.

Te’Londra M. Mason is the granddaughter of Leonard and Wanda Casey of Roanoke. She is a senior at William Fleming. Her escort is Deji Alu Jackson, a Fleming senior. Mason is sponsored by Pastor Leonard W. and First Lady Wanda L Casey, and her lady-in-waiting is Taren McCoy.

ShaCoya T. Price, daughter of Mark and Natasha Webb of Roanoke, is a senior at Salem High School. Vincent A. Board, also a senior at Fleming, is her escort. So Spiked Custom Shoes and Apparel is Price’s sponsor. Heather Willis is serving as her lady-in-waiting.

Daijah M. Thomas, a senior at William Fleming, is the niece of Joanne Cook of Roanoke. Jayson Williams, a Fleming senior, is her escort. Beauty Within Hair Salon is sponsoring Thomas; Joanne Cook is her lady-in-waiting.

Neya S. Williams, a senior at Hidden Valley High School, is the daughter of Shameka Washington and Eric Williams of Roanoke. Robert Swain, a senior at Northside High School, is her escort. Robert and Joyce Watkins are sponsoring Williams, and Deidre Trigg is her lady-in-waiting.

Over $250,000 in scholarships and grants have been awarded to more than 2,000 debutantes during the 6 plus decades of this event.

Tickets for the 6:00 p.m. dinner affair are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling Club Treasurer, Sylvia Long, at 540-562-1909. No tickets will be sold after December 17.