Roanoke Continentals install new members

The Roanoke Chapter Continental Societies, Inc. met on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 at 12 noon at the home of Chapter President, Donna W. Lee for its December chapter meeting and to install two new members Birdie Edwards and Dorothy Lavender into the sisterhood.

Birdie Edwards is a physical education teacher at Addison Middle School. She owns a religious bookstore in Franklin County, VA. Dorothy Lavender has worked tirelessly and is a great fundraiser for the William Fleming High School Band Booster Club.

Their project focused on providing young, adolescent boys the experience of attending a CIAA Championship Football Game being held in our area. They invited six young boys and their parents to attend a pizza party and then to go tailgating at the Salem, Football Stadium. Although, it was freezing cold on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, the boys and their families enjoyed the collegiate game and experience as Virginia State University won over Fayetteville State University.

The Initiation was attended by 14 members of the chapter, after the Initiation Ceremony, the new members were introduced to the National Sisterhood Initiative. Birdie introduced the Virtue of “Endurance” and Dorothy the “Niceness” Virtue.

Primary topics of discussion included the Adopt-A-Christmas Family and the upcoming “Black Girls Really Rock” annual scholarship fundraiser at which eight outstanding ladies will be honored along with 3-4 outstanding MAD (Making A Difference) girls.

The Continentals also participated in a Christmas gift exchange as the Chapter welcomed the new Continental Sisters into local sisterhood.

Lorena Taylor Rollins Wilson is membership chair.