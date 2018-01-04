Ninetieth Birthday Celebration

Ms. Mamie Fisher Lee celebrated her 90th birthday (January 2) surrounded by lots of love and well wishes from her family and friends.

“Mz. Mamie,” as she is often called, was born in Roanoke, VA, to Harvey and Eva Fisher, with two sisters, Margaret and Geneva and brother Harvey Jr. She tells stories of her childhood experiences during the depression when it was difficult for her mom to make ends meet and says her mother would encourage her and her siblings to always have faith, reassuring them to trust in the Lord and see how things will get better-and life did!

Since her youth, Mz. Mamie’s faith in God has always been her anchor. After praying for her sweetheart’s (Clarence Lee) safe return from the war (WWII), they were married and have shared 70 happy and fulfilling years together. They have three daughters, Naraye, Carolyn (Edward), and Brenda (Lee), two grandchildren, Tamu and Brandon, and one great-granddaughter, Janiyah.

Mz. Mamie has been active in her community, her children’s schools, and as a committed member of First Baptist Church Gainesboro.

“I remember mom making sure that we were attending Sunday School and church every Sunday,” said daughter Naraye. She has been a committed member serving in many roles at First Baptist Church for over 60 years and is currently a Deaconess, has also served as a member of the Alter and Senior Choirs, on the Missionary Board, and volunteered whenever needed. “First Baptist Church is my home away from home and all the members are my family too,” says Mz. Mamie.

After her youngest daughter enrolled in school, she began working as a domestic which jump-started her career into other jobs, including being one the first Head Start Teacher Aides in Roanoke and later becoming employed with General Electric Company from which she retired after 25 years of service. When she wasn’t working or attending church meetings. She was a talented seamstress, found time to sit at her sewing machine to put together her own designs from curtains to fancy dresses for her girls and later for her grand and great granddaughters. She still enjoys going to church when she can and having visits from family and friends.

“I am so very blessed to still be here and able to enjoy all of you, thank you Lord!” she replied with a laugh when asked how she feels about celebrating her 90th birthday.