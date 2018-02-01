AKA’s scholarship donation

Ivies Inc. of the Roanoke Valley® and the Beta Chi Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., are pleased to announce their first scholarship, donated by Jennifer Alston, DDS.

Dr. Jennifer Alston presented $1,500.00 to Ivies Inc. of the Roanoke Valley® and the Beta Chi Omega chapter to sponsor the Hattie B. Austin Scholarship. Benecia Hale-Hilton is the chapter’s scholarship chairman.

This scholarship is given to an area graduating high school student based on financial need. The scholarship is a renewable award for four years based on the recipient remaining in good academic standing.