A New Springtime approaching . . .

According to the calendar Spring is just around the corner. But according to the snowy weather over the past weekend (in and around the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas and mountains) coupled with the proverbial groundhog seeing his shadow, it appears that Ol’ Man Winter may be holding on for several more weeks.

Each March 21, Baha’i’s around the world join in celebration of the Baha’i New Year that falls simultaneously with the vernal equinox and is followed with observance of the Feast of Baha (Splendor) the first Feast of the Baha’i New Year (that has 9 months of 19 days each). What an appropriate time to celebrate a new year when all things in nature are being rejuvenated and made new as trees, flowers and all other plant life begins to bear leaves and blossoms as “Ol’ Man Winter” continues to fight to the bitter end.

The Baha’i New Year is also preceded by a 19-day fast (between sun-up and sundown) during which time the combined prayers of Baha’is throughout the world ad continuous spiritual impetus to the revitalization and spiritualization of society as a whole.

We constantly complain of the inequities of society while failing to acknowledge our contribution to it through our inactivity or failure to join with those attempting to “make a difference” in any way, great or small, while wallowing instead in “the sin of silence and inactivity!”

Human tastes differ; thoughts, nationalities, races and languages are many. We are therefore reminded in the Baha’i Holy Writings of the need of a Collective Center through which these differences may be counter-balanced that the people of the world may become respectfully unified through diversity! Consider also how nothing but a Spiritual Power can bring about such unification as material conditions and mental aspects are so widely different (even within same homes and denominations) that agreement and unity are not possible through outer means! It is possible, however for all to become united through one Spirit just as all receive light from one sun!

Therefore, assisted by a Collective Divine Center (the law of ONE GOD) as recognized in the reality of his progressive Manifestations, we can overcome the divisive and warring mentalities that thrive on disrespect of differences. How desperately needed also in the political arena that continues to get more divided and disrespectful with time by those who enter it–especially on the current national level!

All things in nature change as the seasons! Spiritual seasons also change with each Manifestation of the same GOD-–for a different maturity of mankind–usually thousands of years apart! Once the followers of each Manifestation become divided and confused through wide and various interpretation –(forbidden in the Baha’i Faith) and often pit against one another, that Spiritual Sun is eventually eclipsed through impending darkness among its adherents. It is then that a new Spiritual Sun arises on the horizon to refresh and rejuvenate a new maturity of mankind, just as the coming of Spring refreshes the earth and confers new life upon the phenomenal beings.

“Oh friends! It behooveth you to refresh and revive your souls through the gracious favors which, in this Divine, this Soul-stirring Springtime are being showered upon you!”

(Investigate! 1-800-22-UNITE)