Truevine Book Review

The Harrison Museum of African American Culture is pleased to sponsor a Book review presentation on Truevine with local writer Beth Macy, on Monday, Feb. 26. A reception for Ms. Macy will begin at 5:30 with the program beginning at 6:15 pm.

This program co-hosted by Hollins University & Roanoke College and part of the “lecture series” is in collaboration with our local colleges to showcase the many talents of local faculty and students.

Leading the discussion after the presentation by Beth Macy will be Cathryn Hankla, Professor of English & Creative Writing at Hollins University, Dr. Robert Schultz, John P. Fishwick Professor of English at Roanoke College.

The public is invited to attend with admission being $20. College students are free with a valid student ID. The book Truevine will be sold at the event (for book signing by the author) and in advance at the local bookstore, “Book No Further” located at 16 Church Ave SW.

Please RSVP to Joan Washburn, coordinator at 540-293-1310 or Harrison Museum of African American Culture at 540-857-4395.

The event is in collaboration with Virginia Western Community College & Jefferson College of Health Sciences.