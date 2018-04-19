Roanoke Deltas sponsor Jabberwock 2018

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present its annual Jabberwock fundraiser on Friday, April 20, in Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall with “A Tribute to Motown” as this year’s theme. The show begins at 7:30 and doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Featured this year will be five “Miss Jabberwock” contestants; Tiara Johnson, William Fleming High School, parent, Danyelle Johnson; Te’ Londra Mason, William Fleming, grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Leonard Casey; Alexandra McCadden, Salem High School, mother, Morgan McAfee, father, Michael Baker; Rickiecia Rogers, William Fleming, mother, Militcia Rogers, father, Ricardo Rogers; and Jeanette Sako, William Byrd High School, mother, Dr. Jennifer Alston, father, Amadou Sako.

“Little Miss Jabberwock” contestants who will also vie for a title and crown are Berit Mackey, Highland Park Elementary School, mother, Myoshoa Warren and Aniysia Stevens-Hill, Fishburn Elementary School, mother, Darsha Stevens.

Escorts for the evening will include: Cy Hardy, Jonathan Vernon, Chadwick Davilsaint, Jai’ Chaun Paige, Cameron Upton, Jayvon Jones, JaVoni Gibens and Tyreik Hash.

Production director, Gregory A. Addison and assistant director, Marjoreatte Coles will salute the songs and dances from the Motown era. The Opening Act will feature our “Jabberwock Kids” who never disappoint the audience!

Please come out to support this worthy cause showcasing the talents of our youth while funding our annual scholarships. The 2018 chairperson is Tanisha Nash, her co-chair is Helen B. Dean.

The $25.00 tickets can be purchased at Jabberwock18.Eventbrite.com, Hair Attitudes Salon or at the Jefferson Center with children 5 and under Free!

Monica Callaway is local chapter president.