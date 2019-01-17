65th Debutante Ball queen crowned

Danielle Davoll, daughter of Mr. Alwyn and Mrs. Deborah Davoll of Roanoke, was crowned 2018 Debutante Queen during the Altruist Club’s 65th Debutante Ball, held December 28 at Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

Davoll is a senior at Northside High School. Her escort was Samuel R. English, III. She was sponsored by the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Clarissa Nash served as her lady-in-waiting.

First runner up was Iyana Cox, daughter of Richard and Dr. Victoria Lee Cox of Roanoke. who is a senior at William Fleming High School. Her escort was Dashaun Grogan of Roanoke. She was sponsored by LaShay’s Hair Salon. Kierra Tucker served as her lady-in-waiting.

Tiana Keeling, daughter of Rodney Bumbry and Toni Keeling and granddaughter of Gloria Thomas and Connie Bumbry, all of Roanoke, was second runner up. She, too, is a senior at Northside High School. Her escort was Dayshawn Caldwell of Roanoke. Keeling was sponsored by Manns Counseling Service. Suzanne Harris served as her lady-in-waiting.

Blake Barnes, a senior at Old Dominion University, served as this year’s grand marshal. Barnes is the son of William and Blair Barnes and a 2015 William Fleming honor graduate. He is majoring in sociology and minoring in Human Services. Barnes served as an escort for several years before heading off to college.

The 2019 Debutante Ball is gearing up. If you are interested in becoming a debutante or would like more information about the organization or the ball, please contact QuoVadis Washington-Brown who serves as president of the Altruist Club. She can be reached at 540-581-2520. Throughout the Altruist Club’s existence, funds raised during the ball have been awarded in the form of scholarships and grants. The amount totals more than $250,000.