Making Decisions With a New Attitude…

As we pass midpoint of the first month of the Gregorian New Year, it may be time to check the progress (or lack of) with our New Year’s resolutions–if not with the resolutions themselves.

Still ranking at the top of most lists are resolutions to improve physical health and appearance, only one phase of mankind’s 3-fold nature that is physical, mental and spiritual. Over or under development of any one of the three, without comparable development of the other two, would inevitably result in unhealthy imbalance.

Totally unaware of this reality, the physical infant is completely controlled by natural physical instincts (which are finite) that it gradually learns to control as it matures. The same theory applies with spiritual infancy–although infinite. Both are captive of natural instincts and controlled by innate fear until mature enough to understand Love to some degree–the two primary controlling forces of mankind!

We are taught from infancy, as well as by physical urges, that we must properly nourish the physical body if it is to survive. Yet mere knowledge alone of such fact is insufficient in itself. The mental component of our triune nature tells us that we must act upon such knowledge to make it a reality. The type of nourishment fed these physical and mental priorities is what determines the extent of their spiritual development–the only one of the three that does not end with the grave–“… a reality the most learned of men too often fail to grasp, and whose mystery no mind, however acute, can ever hope to unravel,” we read in the Baha’i Holy Writings.

Development of our infinite spiritual nature requires mental alertness and exercise which will in turn lend guidance to one’s physical and moral compass. By so doing one becomes “a light not a judge; a model not a critic” and subsequently part of the solution instead of part of the problem.

Therefore, may we resolve this year to “Lift up our eyes unto the hills from whence cometh our help. . .” and not be perpetually drawn to dwell on the inevitable unpleasant things of life. The best way to change the plight or at least the gravity of any deteriorating or unpleasant situation is to change the hearts, minds and subsequent attitudes of the individuals involved–starting with “The Man (or Woman) in the Mirror” as Michael Jackson once reminded us.

As no one is able to lift one’s self by their own bootstraps, physically, mentally or even spiritually, it is imperative that we associate with those individuals and organizations that would elevate each aspect of our triune nature and to make peace with our inability to affect some people who, or situations that stand to bring us farther down than we could ever lift them. For assistance, please allow us to offer this incomparable . . .

“Prayer for Decision”

Lord, grant that I may have the faith to start,

When once convinced the action that I plan

Is right for me and good and sound of heart,

And holds a blessing for my fellowman.

Lord, let not timid thinking hinder me,

But fill my soul with confidence to dare,

And let me venture forth right merrily…

Nor strive to cross the bridge–’til I am there.

With humor and with courage, Lord,

I know I can face the things that may go wrong;

Can gather up the loose ends as I go,

And handle each day as it comes along.

And all the rest, Lord, that I can foresee,

The happenings of chance, the heft of load,

Will work out right– along the way for me;

Not ‘ere I start, but somewhere on the road.