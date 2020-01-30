Application deadline for the Roanoke City Public Schools’ Mayor’s Youth Academy (MYA) is Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The partnership is between: The City Mayor’s Office and the Youth Service Citizen Board, a RCPS division of Family and Community Engagement.

The MYA is a program designed to enhance and enrich the lives of youth in the Roanoke area. The mission of the program is to provide development opportunities to youth throughout the city allowing participation in leadership development activities, higher education exploration, civic engagement, and community service.

The Youth Academy is a service of Roanoke City Public Schools’ Division of Family and Community Engagement in the Department of School Counseling and Equity in partnership with the Mayor’s Office and the city of Roanoke’s Youth Service Citizen Board.

Aims: Higher Education Exploration, Local Government Participation, and Civic Engagement. Target audiences include: High School Sophomores and Juniors in Roanoke Public Schools maximum 10 students. Selection Criteria: academics standing, extra-curricular activities, personal statement, and 2 letters of recommendation. Timeline: project announced, January 27; application process, January 27-February 17; cohort selection, January 17-February 21; cohort announcement, February 24, (reception/dinner); MYA meeting: bi-weekly March-June.

The MYA will meet bi-weekly where academy participants will be tasked with: researching issues affecting teens in Roanoke, developing a Youth Advocacy Agenda and presenting their recommendation to city officials, receive exposure to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s judicial process and alternatives to the juvenile justice system. The final capstone will involve an advocacy project. Service Projects, to be decided by academy students. Sample projects could include: Social Media, anti-bullying initiative, addressing homelessness in our community, exposing communities to technology and building relationships with public safety officials.

Eligibility and requirements: Applicant must be a Roanoke City resident and in the 9th or 10th grade during their application year. Must have leadership potential as evidenced by school and community activities and must demonstrate the ability to be productive and contributing members of the Roanoke community.

For additional information contact: Ryan Bell, RABELL@RCPS.INFO. (Freshman and sophomores only need apply.)