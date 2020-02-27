Prince Hall Masons of Virginia Black History Month Dinner

On Monday, Feb. 17, The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Masons of Virginia AD #109 Youth Group, Knights of Pythagoras (KOP) ES Brown #2 held its 2nd Annual Black History Program. The event took place at Aladdin #111 Shrine Temple located on Salem Turnpike in Roanoke.

This year’s speakers were Claudia Whitworth, editor of the Roanoke Tribune and Dr. Brenda L. Hale, president, the Roanoke Chapter NAACP.

“Soul Food” dishes included: black eye peas, corn bread, collard greens, ribs, chicken, etc. were brought in by members of the organizations for all to enjoy.

Ms. Whitworth the first speaker shared her positive experiences while being Publisher and Owner of Roanoke’s only local Black owned newspaper. She placed heavy emphasis on the newspaper prioritizing, “Positive” information throughout the Black communities with a minimum of negative highlights.

A fun-time followed with a Black History Q & A session with questions for both youth and adult audience members. Advisors of the KOP, Bernard Johnson, and Demare Gill asked prepared questions with special rewards and gifts for answers including “Gift Card.” These questions gave the contestant a choice of a gift envelope or a special gift prepared by KOP Advisors.

Dr. Hale gave a powerful and inspirational talk on Black History, past and present. Her speech left all with a definite sense of pride and empowerment.

Attendees include family members of KOP youth, of the local Roanoke community and of AD #109, along with several Brothers of The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge from other parts of the State of Virginia, District Deputy Felix Morgan, 20th Masonic District – Roanoke, and State KOP Director Carl Albritton and Past Master Larry Johnson, both from Fredericksburg VA.