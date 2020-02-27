Every penny counts

Craft show raises scholarship money for future female teachers

by Shawn Nowlin

The seventh annual craft and vendor fair began at 10 a.m. February 15 at Andrew Lewis Middle School. Over the next six hours an estimated 1,000 people showed up to network, purchase items and celebrate local entrepreneurs. The main objective of the fundraiser, however, was to raise funds to give a college scholarship to a female high school senior entering the teaching profession.

Approximately 80 vendors of all kinds were present. Available items included wood, purses, clothing, and shower products, homemade quilted items and toys, to name but a few. Self-proclaimed craft enthusiast Sonya Edwards was at the middle school as the doors opened. “I had this event circled on my calendar for weeks. Everything that I purchased was reasonably priced”.

After being placed on a waiting list last year, Karen Davis was contacted last month and informed of vendor space available this year.

“I loved meeting new customers, helping them find the perfect item and seeing the other vendors and their products. There was a lot of talent displayed,” Davis said. “If people get the chance to attend a craft and vendor event, I hope they do so because we can’t exist if people don’t shop local and support the community.”

Jessica Fasnacht is the owner of Jade and Reese Children’s Boutique. In addition to selling children’s clothing and accessories, Fasnacht, a mom of two, is committed to giving an opportunity for mothers and other family members to shop for their little ones in a convenient and affordable way.

“When I heard about this show, I knew I had to be involved. I am a full-time teacher so knowing that this show would help support scholarships for future educators, I wanted to be part of it and help out,” she said. “This was my first time participating, but it certainly won’t be my last.”

Jaxson Coleman loves the unpredictability that comes with attending craft fairs. Every time he attends one, Coleman says he leaves feeling inspired. “It’s just something cool about seeing so many talented people under one roof. On top of that, funds today will help a student accumulate scholarship money. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Alpha Delta Kappa is an international honorary organization for women educators dedicated to educational excellence, altruism and world understanding. The Lambda Chapter, which includes teachers from the Community High School, Roanoke City Schools and Salem City Schools, hosted Saturday’s event.