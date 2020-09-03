Ronald McDonald House Charities launch Keys of Hope™ program

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (RMHC of SW VA) is excited to announce the launch of a new fundraising program, Keys of Hope™, beginning Thursday, Aug. 27.

Through this new program, any participating real estate team or car dealership will donate a portion of each home or car sale to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia! One hundred percent of these proceeds will stay local to help keep families close to their children as they receive medical treatment in the area! Our hope is that as these customers get settled into their new home and cruise around in their new car, they can be proud to know that they are also helping provide hope and the comforts of home for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

“We are privileged to have so many businesses that want to help and this will allow them to be a big part of families’ lives, said RMHC-SWVA Director of Special Events and Community Development, Stephanie Carroll. Through this program, individuals will always be able to remember that they helped ‘unlock the power of togetherness’- whether through buying a new car or a new home. We are hoping that this will also help bring awareness for those who never knew where we are located or what we do.”

Matthew Hogan of The Hogan Home Team was the first real estate agent locally to jump on board with this new initiative. Matthew said, “My Team and I are humbled and honored to have this opportunity to help RMHC and to bring awareness to our clients of the importance of RMHC. The House brings a security to those families that will not have the worry of lodging, meals, etc while their child continues to heal. It was easy for me to say ‘yes’ as a father.”

Matthew supports several organizations that help children and their families, knowing that all the proceeds will stay local in our community. The Hogan Home Team’s participation in the Keys of Hope™ program also brings light to their motto of “Changing Lives One Door at a Time.”

For more information and to sign up to be a part of this new program, visit the RMHC-SWVA website at www.rmhc-swva.org, email Director of Special Events and Community Development, Stephanie Carroll, or call 540-857-0770.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia (RMHC of SW VA) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation, and creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children, through its two core programs, the Ronald McDonald House®, and the Ronald McDonald Family Room®. RMHC provides stability and vital resources to families so they can concentrate on the care of their children. RMHC of SW VA is part of global network of 300 Chapters in more than 63 countries and regions.