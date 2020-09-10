Local NAACP Branch and Youth Council hold annual Voter Registration Drive

The Roanoke Branch NAACP held its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Voter Registration Drive in the WTOY Parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 AM to 4:00 PM supported by the NAACP Youth Council with a Bake Sale and Hot Dog Sale for the Registrants and the community.

The Drive was very successful as many Branch members attended and held signs encouraging people to register and vote! They now need all Roanoker’s to make sure they Register and VOTE!

The Youth Council’s hot dogs, nacho chips with chili and cheese, and baked goods made a big hit and the youth did a great job preparing the food and greeting the public.

The Roanoke City Fire Department was among those stopping by to support the effort. More pictures may be viewed on the NAACP Facebook page and those of Lorena Wilson and Brenda Hale. The Youth Council is deeply grateful to the community for the support and patronage shown on Saturday.

London Paige is Council president; Uyen Tran is the Freedom Fund Chair.