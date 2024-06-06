By Erica Jenkins

Edited Shawn Nowlin

The question is often asked, “What makes Roanoke such an inclusive place for all demographics?”

Several answers fit the bill, including Roanoke Fashion Week. The annual celebration is a collaborative effort that brings the fashion community together to spotlight various trends and styles and highlight the beauty of diversity.

The CEO of Roanoke Fashion Week is Erica Jenkins, who, at 14, began modeling for local stores alongside her mother, Darcel Walters.

“I am proud to say that our commitment to diversity and inclusion is more than just a mission statement – it’s the very fabric of our events,” Jenkins said. “Since our inception in 2019, we have welcomed individuals from all backgrounds to participate in our showcases, creating a platform that reflects the rich tapestry of our community.”

Deeply rooted and personal in the legacy of entrepreneurship is the story of Roanoke Fashion Week. Once Darcel introduced her daughter to the world of modeling as a teen, there was no looking back. A true trailblazer – not only did Darcel grace the runways in New York, Philadelphia, Rome and Milan, but she also reached heights as an accomplished artist and entrepreneur.

In 1985, Darcel created hand-painted T-shirts and took them to a trade show in New York City, where Macy’s ultimately picked them up. That influence was profound in shaping her daughter’s understanding of the fashion industry and igniting a passion that would drive her future endeavors.

“The legacy of fashion in our family didn’t start with my mother. My grandmother Loretta Otey, a local fashion maven, opened a hat shop on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke in 1988. While my great-grandmother Addie Croan ran the shop during the day, my grandmother, who worked as a nurse at the VA, meticulously crafted all the hats and managed the business,” Jenkins explained. “Fashion has been instilled in me since birth, with each generation contributing to our rich heritage. I know my grandmother would be so proud to see how our family’s passion for fashion has evolved and flourished.”

Throughout Jenkin’s teenage years, she participated in various photoshoots and fashion events in Roanoke and Philadelphia, gaining invaluable experience along the way.

Later in life, after transitioning from modeling to producing fashion shows, Jenkins began organizing her own events in 2017, entirely self-funded. Determined to create a space that celebrated diversity and creativity, each show became a labor of love and a testament to the belief that fashion should be inclusive and accessible to all.

“The full circle moment came when my mother and I walked the runway together at this year’s fashion week event. It was a powerful experience, seeing her command the stage with the same grace and confidence that had inspired me years ago,” Jenkins said.

She added, “Even as she continues to model, she embodies the very spirit of innovation and resilience that Roanoke Fashion Week stands for. Watching her ‘slay the runway’ was a reminder of the legacy we built together, a celebration of both our individual journeys and our shared history.”

While the Roanoke Fashion Week has grown tremendously since 2019, the core values have remained the same.

“We continue to champion diversity, ensuring that our runway showcases talent from every corner of our community,” noted Jenkins who added, “From emerging designers to seasoned professionals, we provide a platform for everyone to shine.”

Looking toward the future, the story of Roanoke Fashion Week will continue to add exciting chapters. With each show, event organizers aim to break down barriers and set new standards for the industry. It’s not just about the clothes – it’s about the people who wear them, the stories they tell and the communities they represent.

“In honoring my mother’s and grandmother’s legacy and forging my own path, Roanoke Fashion Week is more than an event; it’s a movement,” Jenkins said. “It’s a celebration of who we are, where we come from and the future we are building together. And as we continue to walk the runway, side by side, we carry with us the stories, the struggles, and the triumphs that make our journey uniquely ours.”