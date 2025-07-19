by Shawn Nowlin

Reuben Lawson, a Danville native who earned a law degree from Howard University, made history in 1960 when he challenged the Roanoke City School Board on behalf of the NAACP. Representing 28 African American students and their representatives in Green v. School Board of the City of Roanoke, the case played a monumental role in the desegregation of local schools.

While it did take the city more than a decade to fully comply and address the court’s orders for integration, ultimately, Lawson was successful.

Over his short but illustrious career as an effective attorney and civil rights activist, Lawson also served as the president of the Roanoke NAACP.Lawson died in 1963, he was just 43.

On July 12 Acorn Consistory #103 of the Virginia Council of Deliberation, hosted a reflections banquet at Hotel Roanoke honoring the incredible life and legacy of Lawson. The celebratory occasion began with a meet and greet and and after much fanfare concluded with a benediction from the Rev. Dwight Steele.

It was a night to remember for all involved, the smiles were radiant and the energy was top notch. A video featuring vintage footage of Lawson in action and remarks from Dr. E.T. Burton was shown as attendees dined to musical selection by Gary Bannister.

Among those who addressed all in attendance were Mayor Joe Cobb, former Mayor Sherman Lea, Rev. E.T. Burton, Senator Tim Kaine and a host of masonic luminaries. A spokesperson for Senator Mark Warner and Rep. Ben Cline spoke on their behalf.

“I’m very proud to be part of a city that honors so many incredible trailblazers. If you look at the courthouse, you will notice that it has a new name – the Oliver W. Hill Justice Center,” Mayor Cobb said. “You will also notice that the former Downtown Plaza is now home to the Henrietta Lacks sculpture. And now we are here to celebrate the renaming of the federal building for Reuben Lawson,” said Cobb, leading into his presentation of a proclamation dedicated to the acclaimed civil rights lawyer.

Guest speaker for the illustrious affair was MWGM Dr. Ralph Slaughter, Ph.D., CPA who effectively addressed the precarious political and economic state the country is locked in.

“As the presentation proceeded, I felt like I was going back in time. I am a product of the Roanoke City Public Schools education system. I don’t recall ever learning about Reuben Lawson when I was in school. Today, we did his legacy justice,” he said. “If I had to describe tonight’s gathering in one word, it would be ‘awesome.”

Another high level official on program was Senator Tim Kaine who said “What an honor it is to be here with these titans of the Roanoke community. I remember the journey well when Rev. Burton, John Fishwick and others came to our office. Mark Warner and I were engaged in a vote on the Senate Floor. So instead of meeting in our normal offices, we met below the Capitol to strategize about the renaming of the Federal Building,” Kaine said.

He added, “I’m here to tell you that Senator Warner and I are working together with Representative Cline’s office to get the General Services Administration to make the necessary changes to the bill. We have been told that it will happen by the end of the year.”

Over the years the Acorn Consistory has been known to donate thousands to worthy causes and organizations. This year SGIG J.C. Taylor presented Noah Christian Academy representative Charnika Elliott with a thousand dollar certificate. The motion opened the floor to a host of donations as others chimed in with pledges reportedly totaling in excess of $5,000.

“We don’t do the work we do for recognition, we do it for change. And just like Mr. Reuben Lawson I became an agent of change for education and an advocate for children with severe learning disabilities and academic difficulties as well as behavioral challenges,” said Elliott during her humble acceptance speech.

Former mayor Sherman Lea referred to Lawson as “a remarkable civil rights attorney and a true trailblazer” and proceeded to express his pride for the city’s “ongoing commitment to progress,” regarding the decision to rename the Poff Federal Building.

Rev. E.T. Burton led Roanoke’s Sweet Union Baptist Church for over 50 years. Because of his warmly humorous wit and sensitive approach Rev. Burton is revered as one of the most beloved old-school pastors in the area and was who attorney John Fishwick reached out to and partnered with in launching the initial effort to rename the Poff Building.

Opening his remarks Rev. Burton spoke delicately on his experiences in the military during WWII reflecting on how he sometimes cried being away from home. “Tonight when I see what is happening, (the celebration) I feel like crying,” he said, prompting the crowd to applaud his sensitivity to the majesty of the affair.

As one who knew Lawson, Burton went on to speak of his personal relationship with the honoree and mentioned several other reasons for which he “felt like crying.” Most among them, he said, was his privileged 4-year partnership with Fishwick who launched the renaming campaign in 2022.

“John Fishwick is an attorney who knows the law and knows the Lord,” Burton said affectionately. “Imagine us meeting in this place where Reuben Lawson could never come because of the color of his skin – the Lord has brought us a mighty long way… as we celebrate the works of a man in a place where he couldn’t even go.”

During his comments Fishwick briefly chronicled the research path that led to his deeper understanding of the courageous efforts of Reuben Lawson as an African American lawyer and chief counsel during the school desegregation of the mid 50s and 60s particularly in Floyd County.

“I read those first few cases and thought, I’ve got to find out something about this guy – this guy is a phenom, he is unbelievable,” Fishwick said with an enthusiasm that eventually led to his ongoing campaign to rename the Poff Building.

“My view has always been that a courthouse should always be named after someone who stands up for justice, who has the courage to do just that and nobody does that better than Reuben Lawson did.”