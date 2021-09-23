Adaire Theatre enlightens and inspires through Chauncy Harmon story

by S. Rotan Hale

The richness of history is something not to be taken lightly, particularly those stories involving the countless and ongoing struggles for civil rights.

Pulaski, is one of those rural Virginia towns rich in history that at one point needed a racial overhaul like many across the nation. Through the tenacious efforts of a well respected educator Chauncey Depew Harmon (1913-1993), an African American native of the town, that much needed overhaul became a reality.

Harmon led what is considered one of the earliest campaigns that ultimately brought about significant change in the town’s school system. An account of his well-documented story was the subject of an in-depth and extensive dissertation by Norman Wayne Tripp (1995), which became the basis for the stage play Quiet Courage, The Pursuit of Equal Education.

The play, held Sept. 16–19, at the Pulaski Elks Lodge is a product of Adaire Theatre, founded by Kendall Payne who served as musical director and very effectively portrayed Harmon, the main character.

Aside from being the main character Payne is a major element in front and behind the scenes. A quick scan of the show’s credits prove his artistic skill as a multifaceted artist.

Another multi-tasker, playwright Keith Patrick McCoy wrote and directed the play, performed a dual-role as George, one of several townsfolk and also played George Washington Carver.

Through scene after scene, the two and a half-hour show featured a sizable cast that delivered a multitude of historical references relative to events surrounding Harmon’s life. From early childhood to his years as an adult, the story chronicles Harmon’s path from his first job, as barber, to teacher and ultimately to principal of Calfee Training School in 1938. It was then and there that he would see the need to launch one of the earliest campaigns regarding equal rights for teachers – efforts that preceded Brown vs Board of Education (1954) – the groundbreaking Supreme Court ruling against racial segregation in public schools.

The play points out Harmon’s collaboration with Willis Gravely, played by William Oliver) a colleague and key proponent of the mission. Oliver performed with a natural flow throughout each scene during the enterplay with Payne as his friend. Through their portrayal actors as Jordan Battle (Harmon’s mother, Mary), Timothe Bittle (Harmon’s father, Wilmer), collectively added their brand of professionalism to the production.

Certain tender scenes also provided a look into Harmon’s relationship and subsequent marriage to Lucy Martin, who became his wife of 52 years, played by Anastasia Ross.

Also featured was William Penn, (as warehouse manager) a longtime musician and thespian who is no stranger to the Roanoke arts scene. Currently the Calfe Community and Cultural Center (formerly Calfee Training School) is in the process of revitalization. The new facility will house a museum to commemorate Harmon and other educators who were key players in the movement. Additionally it will offer childcare in what will be known as the Lucy/Chauncy Harmon Learning Center. The largest conference room will be named in honor of Willis Gravely.

“My father had to work his way through school and shoveled coal for 5¢ a ton while at Tuskegee Institute but he left leaving money for other siblings to come,” said Dr. Marilyn Harmon daughter of Chancey Harmon. “This play highlights the story that put Pulaski on the map as the town that led the first movement in the state of Virginia to march on a school board.”

The early struggle on the path for civil rights is paved with unsung heroes and civil soldiers like Chauncey Harmon, a legendary champion of social change. It’s a narrative of strife and conflict that many today know little about. Much of it goes untold, however it is incumbent on people of all races to engage in efforts to unearth and embrace the “real history.” Armed with knowledge and a little compassion for all races, a balance will ultimately be created and therefore lead to a better world.

Kudos to Adaire Theatre, for the production of “Quiet Courage” an enlightening theatrical expose that forces one to look forward to its future projects.