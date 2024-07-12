Pride, according to Webster’s many definitions, is “unreasonable self esteem, conceit; lofty self respect; reasonable delight in one’s position, deeds” accomplishments, etc.

Prejudice, the dictionary states means premature and unreasonable judgement or opinion, usually unfavorable and marked by suspicion, fear, intolerance or hatred.” It is formed before the facts are known and is held in disregard of any facts that do not support it. Simply put in one Baha’i analogy, “It is an emotional commitment to a falsehood that no amount of proof will alter.”

Yet we all possess some of both but mostly the latter, differing primarily in degree and about different things and people. The main thing that distinguished pride and prejudice, I always say, is who has it. If its mine its pride; if its yours its prejudice.

Far more serious however are the ravages of prejudices, which are freely taught from infancy by word and deeds. The devastating equation: prejudice, plus privilege = institutionalizes racism, the mental, psychological and spiritual destroyer of men and nations.

Racism is a malignant disease that affects all people in a conscious or unconscious way. Racism affects both perpetrator and victim by the way some are treated and/or by observing how others are treated or referred to by our family members, friends teachers, leaders and other associates.

Although it is readily apparent how victims of racism have been (and continue to be) effected by social injustice, it is not usually recognized that the family members and associates of the perpetrators are deeply harmed emotionally by conscious habits and thoughts.

Because such thoughts are unpleasant, they may be immediately repressed when they occur. Subsequently denial of the problem prevents its adequate solution, perpetuates the disease and undermines the self-esteem of victims and perpetrators alike. Whatever our race, we are all effected.

According to a statement by the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States released in 1991, “Racism is the most challenging issue confronting America. To ignore the problem is to expose the country to physical, moral and spiritual danger.

Notwithstanding the efforts already expended for its elimination, racism continues to work its evil upon this nation as progress towards mutual respect and unity has been painfully slow and marked with repeated setbacks.”

The oneness of humanity is the pivot around which revolve all the teachings. Baha’u’llah, believed by Baha’is to be the Manifestation of God in this New Age.

Having gone through the stages of infancy and turbulent adolescence, humanity is now approaching maturity, a stage that will witness “the reconstruction and demilitarization of the whole civilized world. In no other country is the promise of organic unity more immediately demonstrable than in the United States,” the statement continues, “because it is a microcosm of the diverse populations of the earth.

However, “America’s peace, prosperity and even her standing in the international community depend on healing the wounds of racism and building a society in which people of diverse backgrounds live as members of one family.” (Investigate)