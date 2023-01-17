Annual N.C. A&T MLK Breakfast and Program

The Roanoke Valley Chapter N.C. A&T State University proudly presents its Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Commemorative Program on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 8-10 am at Hotel Roanoke Conference Center and Ballroom.

The Alumni Chapter is extremely proud and excited to present this program again after a 2-year absence due to COVID-19, which enables Dr. King’s message of Freedom, Equality, Justice, and Love to remain alive. The keynote speaker will be The Honorable Justice Merl Code Sr. (Retired) from Greenville, South Carolina. Judge Code is a graduate of N.C. A&T State University has had an illustrious career as a prominent lawyer, judge, community leader, and business owner who in 1983 became the first African-American to become a municipal court judge in Greenville, SC. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and is married to Denise Galloway Code of Roanoke, VA.

Due to the increased cost at Hotel Roanoke, tickets for the program are $50 with proceeds going to support students who plan to attend N.C.A&T or who are already attending. The MLK Jr. Breakfast and program over the years have inspired many and the Alumni Chapter desires to continue this legacy. Please support this monumental program for the Roanoke Valley.

For tickets, please contact (540) 915-4728 or (540) 309-1494.