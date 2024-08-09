by Shawn Nowlin

History was made when Virginia Western Community College (VWCC) hired Bernadette “Bern” Battle as the school’s Vice President of Student Affairs. The first Black woman to serve in the role, Battle will be instrumental in fostering an inclusive campus atmosphere and shaping the student experience.

Battle’s new position will require her to wear many hats. In addition to providing learners with the resources they need to be successful, she will also play a role in student activities, among other things. Thousands of students attend VWCC annually, and Battle wants all of them to reach their full potential.

“Fighting for the underdog is something I take tremendous pride in. So often, people are deduced by their appearance or how much money they make. In theory, that shouldn’t be the case. In reality, it happens every single day,” she said.

“Some of the greatest success stories that I’ve ever encountered have come from individuals that wouldn’t necessarily pass an initial surface-level test. You should never count someone out because of your preconceived notions.”

A lifelong overachiever, Battle was born in Baltimore and grew up in Richmond. By the time she was a senior in high school, she knew that she wanted a career in leadership. When the opportunity to attend an HBCU close by presented itself, Battle took full advantage.

“I am the oldest of five, so I learned early on what it meant to lead by example. Motivating people just came naturally to me. My mom and dad were great role models,” she said. “When those around you have the utmost confidence in your abilities, it makes all the difference in the world. My family made sure that I crossed every ‘T’ and dotted every ‘I’ before starting my college journey at Virginia State University (VSU). That set a precedent for the later chapters in my life.”

At previous employers Reynolds Community College and Southside Virginia Community College, Battle held various key leadership positions spearheading initiatives that promoted student engagement, retention and academic success.

When Virginia Western hired Battle, she came with more than two decades of experience in higher education. A proud member of the Virginia State Historical Records Advisory Board, Battle is serving her third term under the guidance of Virginia’s Governor.

In addition to completing coursework toward an Ed.D. in Community College Leadership, Battle also holds a Master of Counseling from VSU. She and her husband Preston have a son and daughter, both graduates of Virginia Tech.

“This position demonstrates our commitment to student success, and Bernadette is uniquely qualified for the job,” said VWCC President Robert Sandel. “With her depth of service in the Virginia Community College System, she keenly understands the community college experience. We are impressed by the impact of her initiatives at previous institutions, and are so fortunate to have her here.”

It’s not a coincidence that Battle is where she is today. Any goal she ever set out for herself was accompanied by a strategic plan. Battle says she is “overwhelmed with joy” and “excited to continue making an impact.”