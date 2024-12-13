by Shawn Nowlin

The United States faces a daunting shortage of qualified healthcare workers. While diligent, talented providers throughout the Roanoke Valley exist, according to the data, the overall number of healthcare workers must dramatically increase to meet demand in the coming years.

The Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority recently announced that eight health clinics across the Commonwealth will receive federal funding to ensure that medical students get the necessary training in underserved areas.

Among the list, which includes the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic (Kilmarnock, Va.) and Claude Moore Opportunities (Fairfax, Va.), is the Bradley Free Clinic, a health center at 1240 3rd Street in Roanoke that has been providing free medical, dental, behavioral health and pharmacy services to low-income individuals since 1974.

Podiatry, rheumatology, dermatology and ophthalmology are some additional services offered at the clinic.

“If someone is just getting into a field, and trying to learn if they’re interested or not, this is a good place for that,” Clinic Executive Director Janine Underwood has publicly stated. “We really struggle to find dental assistants, pharmacy techs and nurses. We’re hoping this relationship will bring more awareness to all healthcare fields.”

She added, “You don’t realize that you may not be a doctor, but you love the health care field – I don’t think a lot of students realize that’s something they can do.

They’re going to get their hours of clinical work, even learn about the diversity of our patient population. It’s a very rich education for them.”

When students become Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Scholars, they get a true sense of what the profession encompasses.

The Bradley Clinic did much outreach recruiting to specific candidates from Liberty University and Roanoke College, among other places. Two-year clinical training programs in fields such as physical therapy, nursing and social work is what the AHEC Scholars program provides.

Jayla Tiller’s interest in health care began when she was in high school. A licensed practical nurse (LPN) since 2017, the mother of three says that growing up, her family showed her what’s required to achieve your dreams in real-time.

“I am passionate about everything that I do. Regardless of where a healthcare worker is employed, something as simple as giving proper First-Aid or answering questions with no judgement can make a huge difference for someone. I learned that from my parents,” she said.

Because of the generous support of community members and healthcare professionals, health services at the clinic are offered at no cost to qualified individuals. For additional information, visit https://bradleyfreeclinic.com.