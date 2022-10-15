Carter Bank & Trust forges new partnership with HMC Partners

Martinsville, VA – Carter Bank & Trust (Carter) (NASDAQ: CARE) announced today it has started a partnership with the independent financial advisory firm Hardy McEachran Partners (HMC Partners), to offer wealth management services to Carter customers.

Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., HMC Partners has served investors throughout North Carolina and Virginia for nearly three decades. Through the partnership, Carter customers interested in building a solid financial foundation can consult with the professionals at HMC Partners for expert guidance when it comes to financial planning, investments, and retirement strategies. HMC Partners’ advisors have more than 75 years of combined experience helping customers pursue their goals by managing their investments while taking the appropriate amount of risk.

“The Community Bank experience aligns so well with HMC Partners,” said HMC co-founder Gib McEachran. “We take great pride in servicing and having close relationships with our clients as does Carter Bank & Trust. In today’s world where most bank experiences are digital and mostly impersonal, it is exciting to partner with a bank that shares these same core values. As a client, you should have positive, meaningful experiences versus feeling like a transaction.”

“HMC Partners brings many of the same values and care that our customers have come to expect from Carter, coupled with decades of experience and knowledge in the area of wealth management services,” Carter Bank & Trust CEO Litz Van Dyke said. “We strive to be the lifetime financial partner in the communities we’re privileged to serve and by partnering with HMC we’re taking one more step forward in giving our customers access to all the financial resources and solutions they need.”

The new partnership gives HMC the ability to help even more people develop a plan to achieve their financial goals, by using time-tested strategies to build successful investment portfolios and maintain strong performance with continuous modifications that keep building wealth through economic ebbs and flows.