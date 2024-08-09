WASHINGTON D.C. – Michelle London has joined CBN News as Capitol Hill correspondent, replacing Matt Galka. Dana Ritter, CBN News Washington Bureau chief, made the announcement.

Prior to joining CBN News, London served as national anchor and reporter for Scripps News in Denver, CO, anchoring the 4pm newscast and hosting several news programs that aired across Scripps stations in 18 markets. She was also previously a weekend morning anchor at Spectrum in Milwaukee, night side reporter at KSDK in St. Louis, and other stations. London earned her Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Old Dominion University in 2004.

“CBN News is excited to add Michelle London to our team on Capitol Hill,” said Ritter. “She brings national-news level experience, and her years of covering the heartland will inform the way she covers the day-to-day news in our nation’s capital during a key time in history.”

London began her work with CBN News on July 15 and will be based at the CBN News Washington D.C. bureau, joining news colleagues including White House Correspondent Abigail Robertson, Chief Political Analyst David Brody, National Security Correspondent Caitlin Burke, and Faith Nation anchors Jenna Browder and John Jessup.”

Michelle is the daughter of Tommy and Sharon London of Roanoke.