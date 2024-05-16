The City of Roanoke and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities Inc. are thrilled to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Roanoke’s Sister City relationship with Wonju, South Korea. A 25-member delegation, including Wonju Mayor Won Gang Soo and K-pop group LEAD, will be visiting Roanoke in May to commemorate this milestone.

During their stay, the delegation will partake in various activities highlighting the rich cultural exchange between the two cities. This includes a tour of Roanoke, including iconic landmarks such as the Roanoke Star and Wonju Street, as well as participation in Roanoke’s annual Local Colors Festival and visit to the Taubman Art Museum.

City of Roanoke Mayor Sherman P. Lea expressed his excitement, stating, “We are honored to have the delegation from Wonju with us in Roanoke as we celebrate 60 years of friendship and cultural exchange. The Sister Cities program is a testament to the enduring bonds that can be formed between communities across the globe.”

Dr. Ramona Kirsch, chair of the Wonju Sister City Committee echoed Mayor Lea’s sentiments, emphasizing the invaluable nature of the Sister Cities program in promoting cultural awareness and understanding. “It is important to commemorate this long-term collaboration of cultural, educational, and artistic exchanges. We look forward to celebrating our past work together while renewing our commitment to continue working together to promote peace, understanding, respect, and cooperation on a global scale. The weekend’s events will highlight all of this and more.”

The City of Roanoke looks forward to welcoming the Wonju delegation and celebrating this significant milestone.