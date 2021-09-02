City of Roanoke to celebrate Fourth Annual Welcoming Week

The week of September 10-19, the City of Roanoke will host its 4th annual Welcoming Week, along with many local partners. Under the theme “Belonging Begins With US,” City events to be held including:

• Friday, 9/10-Kick-off event in the Municipal Building

• Friday, 9/10-6 p.m: 5K Fun Run/Roanoke Runs for Refugees, starting at Wasena Park

• Saturday, 9/11-10 a.m.: Scavenger Hunt and vendor fair, downtown/Main Library

• Sunday, 9/12-3 p.m.: International Soccer Cup, Rivers Edge North

• Friday, 9/17-6:30 p.m.: Salsa lesson, Century Plaza

• Saturday, 9/18-Roanoke World Tour of Food

A full list of local events, times, and locations is available here.

“Welcoming Week is an invitation to join in the everyday work of building welcoming places for all,” said Rachel Peric, executive director of Welcoming America. “Together with their neighbors, people of all backgrounds will come together through events in places large and small, rural and urban, reminding us of how our communities work best when every member belongs.”

As the world emerges from the pandemic, Welcoming Week will look different around the world, with many communities hosting virtual events or limited in-person ones. To see a full list of Welcoming America events, visit welcomingweek.org. Nonprofit organizations, local governments, and individuals are encouraged to participate however they can.

About Welcoming Week

Since 2012, Welcoming Week has served as the annual campaign and celebration led by Welcoming America to showcase the growing movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including immigrants. By fostering mutual respect and cooperation between new and long-time residents, Welcoming Week brings together people across lines of difference toward greater prosperity for all. Learn more at welcomingweek.org.

About Welcoming America

Welcoming America is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs. Through the Welcoming Network, we work to change systems and culture by providing communities the roadmap they need to create welcoming policies and share new approaches to inclusion to create an environment where everyone can truly thrive. Learn more at welcomingamerica.org.

For more information contact, Katie Hedrick, kathryn.hedrick@roanokeva.gov, 540-853-1283.