City starts Youth and Gang Violence Assessment initiative

The City of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is at the forefront in the efforts to reduce gun violence in our community. To that end, the Commission is pleased to partner with Elite Business Strategies, LLC. in undertaking a Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment that will serve to provide community driven perspectives – particularly youth perspectives – on the issues surrounding gang violence.

The assessment will be completed through direct interviews with community members as well as a survey that will be disseminated through a variety of methods. The interviews and the survey consist of questions aimed at soliciting feedback from Community Leaders, Community Residents, Youth Services Providers, and Students on the effects gang violence is having on the community as well as recommendations that will support mitigating the effects and making the community safer.

The survey is completely voluntary and anonymous, and respondents will NOT be asked to share any personally identifiable information. In efforts to reach as many community members as possible, the survey will be available in Spanish, Haitian-Creole, Arabic, Bosnian, Chinese (simplified), French, as well as English. Also, the survey is shareable and can be accessed from cell phones and tablets as well as computers. In addition, a QR code has been set up to take you directly to the survey.

For more information on the assessment or how to participate in disseminating the survey or to schedule an interview, please contact Necole Holton Jacobs at Necole.Holton@ebsleaders.com.

Student Survey Link: https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/p2cfbJ

Community Resident Survey Link: https://survey.sogosurvey.com/r/b5zfAJ