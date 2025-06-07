by Shawn Nowlin

The essence of why Roanoke can be such a beautiful, transformative city was put on full display last Saturday.

During the Roanoke Spring FunDay at the Melrose Plaza, the importance of community solidarity was seen and felt by all involved.

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke and Shiloh Baptist Church Men’s Ministry, event organizers partnered with the plaza, the library and the Envision Center to bring this unique opportunity to the community.

Regardless of one’s interest, there was something for everybody – employers to discuss job opportunities, face-painting, free food, live music, much-needed resources and more.

When Jayla Brewster parked her car and saw all that was happening, she knew that she was bound to have a great time. “Events like this strengthen community relationships. From an optics perspective, young people seeing Roanoke leaders selflessly serving them makes a huge difference. I had a great time, from start to finish,” she said.

Whenever opportunities like this present themselves, Derrick Johnson tries to take full advantage. “My purpose for attending Saturday’s event was two-fold: to give back by volunteering a few hours of my time and catch up with loved ones that I haven’t seen in a while,” Johnson said. “Even when it started to rain towards the end, that didn’t dampen our spirits.”

People can tell the difference between an event that is truly for the community and one that lacks credibility.

Speaking about what it was like being there, Tracy Ratliff said, “The Spring FunDay exceeded my expectations. It was open to everyone, and the sense of community togetherness and effort was appreciated by everyone that I spoke to. This event should continue because it is making a difference,” Ratliff said.

After hearing from a friend that employers would be on hand and looking to hire qualified individuals, William Sterling went to FedEx to polish up his resume. “I have a job, but it’s always a good idea to be aware of other opportunities,” he said. “Having multiple income streams, if you can manage it, is not a bad thing. I left the event with great optimism.”

If life has taught Sterling anything, it’s that “the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.” From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. last Saturday, such a profound message was made.

Events like the Roanoke Spring FunDay at Melrose Plaza benefit everyone involved. For the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.roanokeva.gov.