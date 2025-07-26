By Shawn Nowlin

CommUNITY ARTSreach, a nonprofit organization that offers local citizens an enhanced appreciation of the arts, hosted an HBCU inspired step team, cheer and dance event on July 19 at its building on Frontier Road.

The acts who displayed their skills were Gurlz With Attidudez, the FFWT Steppers, PowerHouse and Elite Kutz, just to name a few. The vocal clarity and rhythm synchronization were impressive, especially considering how young some of the performers were.

When CommUNITY ARTSreach founder Bernadette “BJ” Lark was planning this event, she envisioned the performers showcasing their talents while being surrounded by loved ones and supporters.

“There is so much legacy and pride with stepping, dancing and cheering connected to the Black community. We actually had triple the crowd we expected. For adults, it takes a lot of discipline to master a technique. For children, it takes tremendous courage to perform in front of people. The joy on the faces of everyone involved was special,” she said.

Providing youth with a platform to showcase their talents can do wonders for their confidence. At a time when women are constantly overlooked, dismissed and disregarded, events like this are critically important.

“We felt that the whole event should have HBCU vibes because some of our youth will be heading to a historically Black college or university in the fall. Not to mention that many of the attendees were HBCU alums too,” Lark said.

When people saw the girls stepping, some say they were witnessing Black joy in its truest form. “I was once that little girl in their shoes,” one attendee said. “From experience, I can tell you how important it is to have adults around you who believe in you and encourage you to chase your goals. All of my childhood experiences played a role in shaping me into the strong woman that I am today.”

Lark is committed to her organization’s mission – Empower Youth. Building Community. Transforming through the Arts.

“The youth and families that I serve have had the biggest impact on my life. I am inspired daily by their strength, resilience and dreams,” she said

Lark added, “While many families are unable to contribute financially, those who volunteer their time make just as big a difference. Even when our community events are over, our work doesn’t stop. Everything that we do is intentional.”

When the Melrose Plaza celebrates its grand opening on July 31, CommUNITY ARTSreach will be part of the program. For the more information visit https://www.communityartsreach.org.