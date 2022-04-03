Community Calendar

First Nowruz Event

The City of Roanoke, Local Colors, and Blue Ridge Literacy bring the first Nowruz Event to Roanoke

Local Colors of Western VA in collaboration with the City of Roanoke and Blue Ridge Literacy will host a Nowruz celebration on March 26 from 12:00 – 2:00 pm at Countryside Park, 2635 Ranch Road.

Nowruz, also known as Persian New Year, is an ancestral festivity marking the first day of spring and the renewal of nature. It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by more than 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, and other regions. The event will feature food, music, and activities that have cultural relevance for area residents who celebrate Nowruz.

Hosting the first Nowruz event fits with the commitment for Roanoke to be a welcoming city and promote the inclusion of people from diverse backgrounds. The hope for the event is to build community, provide a platform for residents who celebrate Nowruz, and invite neighbors to join in the festivities.

Clothes closet give-a-way

Attention, Attention!

The Community Service department of Melrose Ave. Seventh-day Adventist Church will sponsor a clothes closet give-a-way on Saturday, March 19 starting at 2:30 pm at 1601 Melrose Ave. NW.

For more information, call 540-915-6916.

Elder John Word is Community Service Leader; Elder Charles Brooks is Pastor.

Anniversary Message

The Baptist Men’s Union will celebrate its 83rd Anniversary at 3 pm Sunday, March 20.

The service will live stream by way of First Baptist Church, Salem’s Facebook page.

Tune in as the Rev. Milton Johnson delivers the anniversary message.

Outreach Ministry anniversary

The Roanoke Valley Christian Church (Independent) at 3620 Hershberger Road NW will be observing its 32nd year of Outreach Ministry in Roanoke on March 27 during the 11:00 am service.

The guest speaker will be Mayor Sherman Lea of the Star City of Roanoke. The public is cordially invited and encouraged to come to join in a great time of fellowship and worship where Minister Harold Sumner is the senior minister.

Pastor’s Anniversary

The deacons, deaconess, trustees, officers, and congregation of Blue Ridge Baptist Church located at 2410 Hardy Rd invite you to come to join us in the celebration of the first anniversary of Pastor, Marcus E. Huffman at 3 pm Sunday, March 27.

Minister Kathy Wade will deliver the 11 am message followed by a catered meal.

Rev. Tyler Millner, pastor of Morning Star Holy Church, Martinsville, VA will be the 3 pm speaker.

Please come join in this joyous occasion. We look forward to fellowshipping with you.