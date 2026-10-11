How we live our lives and treat those around us will largely shape the legacy we leave behind after we die.

Since childhood, Matthew Mosley had a passion for making the world a better place. Those who knew him best say he was the type to help a stranger in need without seeking praise.

“Matt was a shining light in this world. And even in moments when he didn’t see just how bright he shone, others around him did,” Mosley’s brother, Macklyn, said.

On October 1, after a long battle with cancer, Mosley died. He was 48.

Originally from Bluefield, West Virginia, Mosley shared a special bond with his family. Whether supporting an endeavor or gathering for an outing, Mosley knew he was deeply loved by the people he loved most.

On social media, tributes have poured in, including many photos of Matthew, Macklyn, and their sister Cheryl together.

“Matt was such a bright spirit. A man of faith and good energy. I always got a good laugh out of our exchanges,” longtime friend Wayne Hancock said. “He was one of the many brothers in Men of Distinction. May strength and peace be with his family. He will continue to be with us all as he rests with the ancestors.”

When asked what he would miss most, nephew Bryce Cobbs said, “All the jokes, video games, basketball games and motivational conversations. Those memories will stay with me forever.”

Known by his stage name Matt the Janitor, Mosley was a spoken word artist, speaker, actor, singer and creative writer. In early 2024, he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

“I’m grateful it was caught in time for me to receive treatments which I have been going to for the past several months,” he told The Roanoke Tribune at the time. “It has put a strain on my finances and everyday responsibilities, as I’m unable to perform the physical demands that I’m typically able to do.”

His goal of raising $6,000 through GoFundMe was met, thanks to more than 100 donors. Unfortunately the disease ultimately took its toll on this creative and gentle soul.

Mosley’s service will be held Friday, Oct. 9 at Morning Star Baptist Church at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. All arrangements handled by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

“People have shared so many stories about how they grew because of him, how he was like family or how he challenged them to be excellent in their craft,” Macklyn said. “These things sit in my heart as I mourn. And at the same time, I know he has no more pain or sorrow. He is satisfied fully in the embrace of Christ.”