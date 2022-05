Nikyah S. Williams who’s graduating from Clark University, Atlanta, GA in May, with a degree in Mass Media Arts. She is now employed by a TV, radio, and journalism agency in Atlanta.

Nikyah is the daughter of very proud parents, Natasha and Shaun Akers. She is the granddaughter of Tim and Gloria Whiteside; great-granddaughter of Sarah Lorraine Evans and the now late Lawrence Evans, and Joe and Odessa Williams.