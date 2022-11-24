On Saturday, October 1, Pilgrim Baptist Church hosted a night of Elegance Under the Stars. The event was well attended and the special guest saxophonist stole the show with his electrifying tunes. As part of the evening, 9 young men were showcased and applauded for doing the right thing, getting good grades, and participating in sports and other team activities and were honored to receive such special recognition. Connie. Steele, program chair, expressed “We are so proud of them as all of them participate in the church’s youth activities.”

Rev. Dwight O. Steele Sr. is the host pastor.