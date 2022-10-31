enCircle celebration

Monday, Oct. 10th was a day of celebration in Bedford! Thanks to a generous donation by the KOVAR organization, a division of the Knights of Columbus, enCircle’s clients with disabilities are on the move! EnCircle, a nonprofit agency that supports people across southwest Virginia, received a new, fully equipped, specialized van so their clients can volunteer, go to work, and participate in our community.

Tuesday, enCircle unveiled the van at their group homes during a fall festival – complete with snacks, games, and a petting zoo! About 40 staff, clients, and KOVAR representatives were there for the event. The people with disabilities who will use the new van say they’re grateful for the gift and are ready to hit the road!