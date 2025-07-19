by Shawn Nowlin

A former NCAA D-1 athlete turned football coach with years of experience at both the high school and collegiate levels has been hired to join the Roanoke College program.

Dere Hicks is a name that many Star City sports fans hold in deep reverence.

During his senior year at William Fleming High in 2006, Hicks rushed for more than 850 yards and eight touchdowns. So good was the all-around athlete that Connecticut, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia all offered him a full scholarship.

Ultimately, Hicks decided to play for Coach Ron Cook at the University of Illinois. Over four years, he started 39 of 45 games in the secondary en route to being named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2008.

After going undrafted in the 2010 NFL Draft, Hicks went on to play professionally for the Arizona Rattlers, Pittsburgh Power, Portland Steel and Tampa Bay Storm in the Arena Football League.

Before getting hired by Roanoke College, Hicks worked himself up the coaching ladder, first at Virginia University of Lynchburg, then Savannah State, Mississippi Valley State, Morehead State and Virginia Military Institute.

“We are thrilled to have Dere’ Hicks on our staff,” said head coach Bryan Stinespring. “He was a terrific player and has done the things to make him a tremendous coach. Dere’ has a great demeanor and will be a valuable asset in recruiting.”

This unique opportunity will allow Hicks to work with the student-athletes on a regular basis. In addition to cooperating with compliance officers, he will also be responsible for assessing the athletes’ academic status, among other things.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to coach under Coach Stinespring as we begin Roanoke College’s first full football season since 1942,” Hicks said.

Continuing, he added, “This moment is especially meaningful to me, as it brings me back home to the place where I grew up. I want to thank President Shushok, Athletic Director Curtis Campbell, and the leadership at Roanoke College for making a visionary decision in appointing Coach Stinespring to lead this historic program. His name carries tremendous weight in the world of college football throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia, and his record of excellence speaks for itself. I am committed to helping him expand his legacy and continue shaping the future of football at Roanoke College.”

With the upcoming season fast approaching, Hicks intends to build on the program’s momentum. Roanoke College’s first game next season is scheduled against Virginia University of Lynchburg at the Salem Stadium on Sept. 2.