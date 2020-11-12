Franklin County appoints new school superintendent

Dr. Bernice Cobbs was appointed as the next superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools at today’s school board meeting. The school board conducted a nationwide search that included 15 applicants and a strong pool of candidates. Dr. Cobbs will formally assume the role of Superintendent on December 1, 2020.

Dr. Cobbs currently serves as assistant principal of Franklin County High School and has previously served as principal of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Director of K-5 Curriculum and Instruction, principal of Boone Mill Elementary School and principal of Snow Creek Elementary School in Franklin County Public Schools.

Dr. Cobbs was named Virginia Middle School Principal of the Year in 2019, Ferrum College Distinguished Alumni Award in 2008, received the Virginia Lottery Excellence in Education Award in 2005, Franklin County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2004, and has received many other awards and accolades during her career in public education.

“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools,” said Cobbs. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to work with the School Board, staff, community, families and students of Franklin County. I especially look forward to the collaborative teamwork to enhance student achievement.”

“With her experience and involvement in our community, Dr. Cobbs is an ideal choice to guide Franklin County Public Schools into the future,” stated Julie Nix, chair of the Franklin County School Board. “We are excited to move forward under her leadership.”

Cobbs earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from Virginia Tech, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Radford University, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Virginia, a Bachelor of Arts from Ferrum College, and an Associate of Science Degree from Virginia Western Community College.

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) assisted the school board with the superintendent search process.