By Shawn Nowlin

The City of Roanoke champions its talented, diverse array of artists in notable ways. On Nov. 1, a powerful mural completed by creators Bryce Cobbs and J.C. Stallings was unveiled at the Gainsboro YMCA at 108 Orange Avenue.

The gathering, titled “Celebrate the Faces,” honored the YMCA’s longstanding relationship with the Gainsboro community. Highlighting the area’s rich history, the mural recognizes the first African American YMCA in 1928, the conclusion of segregation at the Roanoke YMCA nearly four decades later and the formation of the new mural itself.

It also honors, among others, A.L. Holland, a monumental figure in the YMCA’s storied history and WWII veteran. Ninety-two years ago, he created the Annual Father-Son Banquet which gives dads a unique opportunity to bond with their sons.

Among those who attendance for the celebration last Friday were Mayor Sherman Lea, YMCA member Cynthia Brown, Roanoke’s Arts and Culture Chair William Penn, Branch Executive Director of the YMCA Express at Gainsboro Jonathan Pait and Donna Davis, Vice Chair of Roanoke’s Arts Commission.

The ladder two were some of the speakers who addressed all in attendance.

“This mural here is sprinkled with saints. Men like A.L. Holland whose face adorns this served as President of the NAACP and was a longstanding YMCA member. He attended every Father & Son Banquet from its inception to his passing, except for military duty,” Pait said. “Men like Louis ‘Jolly Jungle’ Brown who oversaw youth programs that touched thousands of lives.”

“I love all the murals in Roanoke; however, I have a very personal connection to this one. My stepfather was a big part of the YMCA’s Board back in the day. I remember him taking my brother to several Father & Son Banquets. My mother was a director for many years when this building was the YWCA. So many memories happened here.”

Cobbs, an avid creator, and Stallings, a Lucy Addison Middle School educator, both said it was an honor to work together on this project.

“This is one of the best experiences that I have ever had as an artist. I am immensely thankful for everyone that I know here, everyone I don’t know and everyone that I will meet in the future who made today possible,” Cobbs said.

Added Stallings, “The thing that I really love about art is that it can speak volumes, visually. As artists, Bryce and I specialize in telling those stories through our craft. It is such an amazing honor to work in and serve this neighborhood.”

Jason Jones, who regularly drives past the mural on his way home, says people shouldn’t take for granted that Roanoke is willing to invest in such art. “This mural means a lot to me because I grew up less than two miles away from the YMCA,” he said.

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge partnered with Roanoke’s Arts Commission to bring the mural to life. Funding came from Roanoke’s Percent for Art Program and City of Roanoke Artist in Residence Jon Murrill.