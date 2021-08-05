Gamma Alpha Chapter and Foundation Award Scholarships

Gamma Alpha Chapter (Basileus Sherman Lea) of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Gamma Alpha Foundation, their 501 (c) (3), announced the awarding of $9,000.00 in scholarships to the following students.

The award recipients include: Jordan Alexander Pennix; Salem H.S., Alexandra M. Rogers; William Fleming H. S., Tiffany S. Norman and Michael L. Hunter Jr. from Christiansburg H.S.

The Foundation recipient is Arianna J. Rodgers from William Fleming, she is also the recipient of the Brothers Darnell S Glover, Bob Davis and Michael Hamlar renewal scholarship.

The Foundation is also happy to announce that Neya Williams received her fourth $1,000.00 scholarship from the Brother Glover, Davis and Hamlar Fund for maintaining a GPA above 3.2 at Old Dominion University.

Gamma Alpha is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of youth and promoting positive growth and development in the communities they serve with their primary goal, to develop and sustain diverse partnerships within the Roanoke Valley.

Gamma Alpha Chapter and its Foundation Scholarship are open to graduating high school seniors who wish to pursue a four-year degree at a college or university, that meet their scholastic and community service requirements. All candidates are required to submit an essay detailing why he or she wants to receive the scholarship, stating their ambition, goals, community service, academic and extra-curricular activities in school church and community. An official high school transcript certifying applicant’s GPA and a minimum of 2 letters of recommendations are also required.