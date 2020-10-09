Garden of Prayer #7 renovates “Providence House” for youth department

by Jazmine Otey

Just six months after relocating to Roanoke, Elder Michael Cherry II has already made a lasting impact on the community. Last week, the 29-year-old was presented with the prestigious Roanoke Star award for his efforts in helping to revamp the Providence House at Garden of Prayer #7 where the church will temporarily host its youth ministry, “Gen Now.”

“I’m hoping that the Providence House will help to prepare for the future of generations,” Cherry said. “I can’t save everybody, but I do believe God sent my wife and me back to this area to grab as many young people as we can.”

Cherry and his family moved here from Greensboro in March of this year where he was an executive pastor at Equation Church. After living there for three years he asked God what was next for their family of four.

“We heard God say, ‘Go back to the mountains. There’s something for you to do there with the youth,’ Cherry said. The family listened to God’s guidance and traveled to Roanoke. Not long there after, Cherry found himself back at his home church leading a team to transform the Providence House. The renovation is phase two of GOP’s mission to strengthen the youth ministry. The first phase began in 2018 included the launch of the Early Learning Academy, an early learning center designed to spiritually ground Roanoke youth. The second phase entails building a new facility adjacent to GOP to host their youth ministry that will also feature a gymnasium. The Providence House will serve as a temporary space for the youth program as they prepare for the construction of the new facility, Cherry added, will also enable the congregation to have programs already in place once the new headquarters is completed.

“By just showing up and being at the right place at the right time, God has just engulfed us back into our home church, Cherry said, “I’m really trying to help keep the vision alive that my pastor has as he just turned 90 years old a few weeks ago.”

But tackling such a massive project during a pandemic wasn’t easy,” Cherry added. Providence House was used as a thrift shop, a non-profit organization and a daycare. He and three other young men were responsible for cleaning the house and getting rid of the trash. Once they finished, Cherry collaborated with church members to have the walls painted, the floors stripped and the house redecorated.

“Luckily, my team is of just hard workers,” Cherry said. “That’s what made this project such a blessing. The older generation of our church really got behind it.”

This month GOP is in the process of launching “Emerge 2020,” a youth conference focused on bridging the gap between then and now. It also emphasizes the importance of entrepreneurship, employment and education. The symposium will feature Rev. Markez Mills, a 25-year-old entrepreneur who creates fliers for mega-churches; Marcheta Turner, director of Human Resources for Roanoke City Public Schools, and Russell and Erika Dye, co-founders of DYEnamic Instruction and Consulting. This organization’s aim is to help young adults reach academic excellence.

Due to CDC guidelines, Emerge sessions will be done virtually on Facebook Live. The Gen Now Youth Ministry will host the “Emerge 2020 Virtual Experience” Oct. 23 – 24. Emerge sessions will air Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

“I’m trying to create a safe haven for our community which we don’t currently have,” Cherry added, referring to the recent rise in local gun violence.

GOP is currently working on programs for 2021 as well with the theme, Service, Mission, Development and Leadership and to include programs such as: “M.O.M.,” Mothers On the Move. This mentorship program will be led by Cherry’s wife, Brittany, and will provide mothers with an opportunity to engage in self-care. Cherry will be in charge of “Boys to Men,” a program that will give young boys guidance and help them become successful, responsible and accountable young men. GOP is also currently working with the Housing Authority to bring their program into communities such as Caru and Lincoln Terrace and hopes to have block parties where there will be worship, food and resources such as resume workshops and more.

Cherry attributes the overall success of this project to GOP’s hardworking congregation and the financial support of organizations such as Liberty Tax Services on Peters Creek, a Black owned drum cymbal company in D.C., church members and many more. Through their youth ministry, Cherry and GOP hope to “enrich souls and create a doorway for others to emerge.”

“I’m very blessed to have a team that takes the vision that God gave me and just runs with it because, ultimately, I’m running with a vision that God gave my pastor,” Cherry added.