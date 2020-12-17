Gentry Locke opens Consulting Firm, hires Roanoke native

RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia law firm of Gentry Locke announced the opening of Gentry Locke Consulting and the expansion of its Richmond office with the hiring of Patrice Lewis, an experienced public affairs and communications professional.

Gentry Locke Consulting will be a full-service public affairs, communications and marketing firm that will bring together talented professionals to serve clients and take a ‘mission-driven approach’ that emphasizes the organization’s core commitment to public service, uplifting voices, and helping clients make meaningful change.

Gentry Locke Attorneys partner Greg Habeeb will serve as president while remaining with the law firm. Gentry Locke’s Government Affairs Director Matt Moran will serve as the director.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand the ways in which we serve our clients through Gentry Locke Consulting,” said Gentry Locke Managing Partner Monica Monday. “Through Gentry Locke Consulting we will be able to expand our service offerings and partner with clients in innovative ways to help them achieve and succeed. Our Gentry Locke Consulting team is ready to break the mold when it comes to providing public affairs, communications and marketing services, bringing passion and purpose to their work each and every day.”

Gentry Locke Attorneys also announced the expansion of its Richmond office with the hiring of Patrice Lewis who will serve as a Government Affairs Specialist at Gentry Locke Attorneys and will serve clients through Gentry Locke Consulting. Patrice brings to Gentry Locke an extensive background in law, legislation, and market research. On top of being a Maryland licensed attorney, she has held various positions such as senior strategic advisor for SIR, Inc., outreach representative for Senator Mark R. Warner and legislative aide former Delegate Onzlee Ware.

“It’s good to be a part of the Gentry Locke team,” said Lewis. “I’m excited to be a part of the growth happening at both Gentry Locke Attorneys and Gentry Locke Consulting.”

Born and raised in Roanoke, Patrice is a 1999 graduate of William Fleming High School and a 2003 graduate of the University of Virginia. She received her J.D. from Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

“As we’ve continued to look for the right people to grow our team and Richmond office, we could not have found a more perfect fit than Patrice,” said Greg Habeeb who leads Gentry Locke Attorney’s Government and Regulatory Affairs practice group. “She brings a wealth of experience in public affairs and communications and a bold personality to our team. We are grateful to have her perspective and talents, and we know our clients will be too.”

Gentry Locke is also acquiring an additional 2,000 square feet of office space on the 11th floor of the SunTrust building, bringing its total presence to nearly 5,500 square feet. Gentry Locke’s Richmond office now boasts 14 full-time employees, up from two just two years ago.

“Our continued growth is based on our strategic plan to expand the ways and areas in which we can serve our loyal and dedicated clients,” said Monday. “We continue to be more than pleased by the success of the Richmond team.”

About Gentry Locke Attorneys: With more than 60 lawyers practicing across a range of disciplines, Gentry Locke Attorneys brings uncommon thinking and deep experience to the legal and business challenges of companies, institutions, organizations, and individuals—a commitment the firm has met since 1923. Operating from offices in Roanoke, Lynchburg, and Richmond, Virginia, Gentry Locke serves clients in Virginia and across the United States. Meet the firm’s dynamic attorneys and learn more about its fierce drive to achieve success for its clients by exploring www.gentrylocke.com.

About Gentry Locke Consulting: Gentry Locke Consulting is a full-service public affairs, strategic communications, and marketing firm affiliated with Gentry Locke Attorneys. Gentry Locke Consulting believes in a mission-driven approach, and partners with clients to serve the public, uplift voices, and make meaningful change throughout our community and across the Commonwealth. Learn more at www.gentrylocke.consulting.