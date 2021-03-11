Goodwill Industries of the Valleys appoints new President & CEO

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys announced Richmond Vincent Jr. as the incoming President & CEO following the retirement of Bruce Phipps in April. In partnership with Voltage, Goodwill’s Board of Directors began the search process in September 2020 after current President & CEO Bruce Phipps announced his retirement. Phipps has nearly 18 years of service at Goodwill Industries and 48 years within the Goodwill enterprise.

Vincent currently serves as President & CEO at Goodwill Industries of South Mississippi (GSMS) and Mississippi Goodworks and has since 2017. He is also a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Business Council Executive Committee, Goodwill Industries International Board of Directors, and Conference of Executives Executive Council. He was also recognized as a Best CEO in Mississippi by the Mississippi Business Journal.

“We are excited to welcome Richmond to our organization,” said Robert Jeffrey, Jr., Board Chair for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys. “He brings a wealth of Goodwill leadership and business expertise to our Executive Team and Goodwill Board. He is respected for leading organizations through innovation, culture, and growth strategy. His passion for Goodwill’s mission will enable us to continue providing programs and services with a long-lasting impact on the economic health of individuals and our community now and well into the future.”

Before joining GSMS, Vincent served as Senior Vice President of Workforce Development for the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. He created the agency’s first career center co-located with a community-based organization and also spearheaded development and implementation of the initial fundraising program.

Prior to Goodwill, Vincent served as vice president at several financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan Chase and BBVA Compass and was also an entrepreneur for several years. He served on the board of directors of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Arizona Association for Economic Development, and also as chairman of the Maricopa County Workforce Investment Board.

“I am thrilled about my new role at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and serving the communities in Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia,” said Richmond Vincent Jr. “I am eager to build on the success of a strong organization and honored to lead future successes which will be possible with the MacKenzie Scott gift, loyal donors and shoppers, collaborating with community and business partners, and dedicated Goodwill employees.”